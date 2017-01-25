Fort Nelson Chamber withdraws from Resource Coalition for similar reasons to Dawson Creek Chamber

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort Nelson Chamber of Commerce has withdrawn from the Northeast BC Resource Municipalities Coalition, just two days after it was announced that Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce had suspended their participation in the organisation.

The announcement comes after Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser announced on January 4th that he was running as an Independent candidate for the Peace River North riding in the provincial election on May 9th.

On Monday the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce announced that they would be temporarily stepping back from the Coalition because of Fraser’s candidacy in the election. Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce President Wanda Maundrell said in a release that the organisation wanted to avoid partisan politics, and would withdraw its membership “until such a time as it felt the issues had been resolved to our satisfaction.”

In a letter to the Coalition today, the Fort Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce also announced it will withdraw from the Coalition for similar reasons.

The Coalition also announced this morning that Taylor Councillor Betty Ponto will replace Fraser as the District of Taylor’s representative in the Coalition. Fraser resigned as Taylor’s representative on January 16th, and Ponto’s appointment was accepted by the Coalition executive on January 23rd.

“I am delighted to represent my community on this important organization. The Coalition works collaboratively to find the solutions that are in the best interests of our community and our region,” said Ponto.

Coalition members will be attending the Natural Resource Forum hosted by Premier Christy Clark in Prince George January 31st to February 2nd.