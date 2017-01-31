Flyers starting playoffs on home ice tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will be starting the post-season tonight when they take to the ice at the North Peace Arena.

After finishing the regular season atop the North Peace Hockey League’s West Division, the Flyers will be playing against their division rivals, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks during the first round of the playoffs. The Flyers won all but one of the six meetings between the two teams during the regular season, including a 6-0 shutout during their most recent meeting on January 26th.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8:30. Game 2 will be taking place in Dawson Creek on Thursday night.