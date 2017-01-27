Flyers shutout Senior Canucks to finish regular season

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers ended their 2016-2017 North Peace Hockey League regular season last night at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena.

Rick Cleaver opened the scoring for the Flyers against the Senior Canucks less than four minutes in, assisted by Ryan Carter. In a largely penalty-free first period, the Flyers peppered Dawson Creek netminder Steven Ridley with a total of 17, while Travis McLean faced 10 at the Fort St. John end. With 4:42 left in the opening act, Carter made it 2-0, after taking a pass from Cleaver. Marshall Sidwell tallied the second assist on the goal.

In the second period, things got a bit more lively. The Senior C’s were assessed six penalties, while the Flyers took five. Despite the number of visits to the sin bin by both teams, the period’s only goal came during even strength action. Adam Horst made it 3-0 Flyers, assisted by Ryan Carter. Travis McLean once again stopped all shots by Dawson Creek. Shots on goal in the period were 14-7 in favour of FSJ.

In the third, the Flyers continued to dominate the play. Ryan Carter scored his second of the game just over 3 minutes in, assisted by Cleaver and Horst. Cleaver scored his second goal just over ten minutes later on a feed from Carter and Horst to make it 5-0. Dawson Creek couldn’t catch a break, and with 17 second left Jake Ebner hammered home the final nail in the coffin of Dawson Creek’s chances, assisted by Josh Bruha and Joey Massingham. McLean got the shutout after facing 11 shots in the third to help Fort St. John to a 6-0 victory to cap off the regular season.

The Senior Canucks will be hosting the Spirit River Rangers on Saturday night, the NPHL’s final night of the regular season, while Grimshaw will host the Valleyview Jets.