Flyers and Rangers playing final regular season home game tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be hitting the ice tonight to play their final regular season home game tonight, a game that was originally scheduled for late last week.

The Flyers will be hosting the Spirit River Rangers at the North Peace Arena, the fifth meeting between the two teams this season. The two teams were set to battle it out last Thursday night, but the North Peace Hockey League postponed the game after freezing rain made highways across the Peace Region incredibly treacherous.

Fort St. John is 3-and-1 against the Rangers so far this season. They beat Spirit River by a convincing 7-4 win on the road in the team’s second game of the season on November 3rd. The second contest at the North Peace Arena on November 24th was a much closer affair, as the two teams battled to a 4-4 draw after 65 minutes of hockey. The two opponents ended up needing to go to the fourteenth round of the shootout, where Brady Busche managed to seal the deal for the home team. The team’s only loss to Spirit River this season was by the score of 6-2 in Fort St. John on December 15th. The Flyers bounced back to double up the Rangers 6-3 on the road on January 5th.

The puck drops in Fort St. John tonight at 8:30 p.m.