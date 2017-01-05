Flyers looking for third win in a row tonight in Spirit River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be looking to extend their two game winning streak against the Spirit River Rangers tonight.

The Flyers are fresh off a 5-3 win against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Tuesday night. That same night, Spirit River dropped their first contest of 2017 in a lopsided 11-0 loss to the Grande Prairie Athletics.

The boys in blue are 2-and-1 against the Rangers so far this season. They beat Spirit River by a convincing 7-4 win on the road in the team’s second game of the season on November 3rd. The second contest at the North Peace Arena on November 24th was a much closer affair, as the two teams battled to a 4-4 draw after 65 minutes of hockey. The two opponents ended up needing to go to the fourteenth round of the shootout, where Brady Busche managed to seal the deal for the home team. Game three of the season series was a 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Fort St. John, the Flyers’ second-last game of 2016.

The puck drops in Spirit River tonight at 8:30.

Elsewhere around the NPHL, the Falher Pirates are visiting the Grimshaw Huskies, while the Senior Canucks are hosting the Athletics.