Flyers begin 2017 with win over Senior Canucks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – It was an exciting first night of hockey action in 2017 at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena last night as the Fort St. John Flyers visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

Playing up for the Seniors, Dawson Creek Junior Canucks’ leading scorer Wesley Shipton lived up to his status, opening the scoring for the Sr. C’s just past the twelve minute mark of the first period. Flyers captain Jeff Shipton answered back for Fort St. John just over thirty seconds later assisted by Adam Horst and Rick Cleaver to tie it up 1-1. Dawson Creek would once again score with 6:06 left in the first period to take the lead 2-1, a score that would remain until the end of the frame.

In the second, Dawson Creek added another goal just over two minutes in, but the Flyers would rally in the second half of the period. Jeff Shipton scored his second of the game at the 11:30 mark assisted by Cleaver and Daylen Pearson. Bryan Lewis then used a power play to tie things up at three apiece on a feed from Robbie Sidhu and Joey Massingham just over three minutes later.

Going into the third stanza tied 3-3, it was the Flyers that would take their first lead of the game at the period’s halfway mark. Pearson made it 4-3 Flyers with 10:05 left on a pass from Massingham and Austin Braid. Less than five minutes later, Massingham added some insurance for Fort St. John assisted by Braid and Dan Pappin. Though Dawson Creek scored to make it 5-4 late in the third and pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, Travis McLean shut the door on the Senior Canucks. McLean stopped 48 of 52 shots to help the Flyers begin 2017 with a win.

The Flyers are back on the road this week with a stop in Spirit River on Thursday night, before returning to home ice on Saturday.