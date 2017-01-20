Five arrested after police seize guns and drugs in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Five people have been taken into custody after police seized firearms and drugs at a home in Grande Prairie while executing a search warrant.

On Thursday, January 19th, the Grande Prairie RCMP executed the search warrant at a home in the city where five people were taken into custody, including two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants for parole violations.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, as well as quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine.

39 year-old Grande Prairie resident Steven Brown has been charged with one count each of:

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of a firearm contrary to court order;

Possession of a prohibited firearm

42 year-old Ian Brown, also of Grande Prairie, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl;

Possession of Methamphetamine;

Possession of Cocaine;

Possession of Marijuana;

Possession of a firearm contrary to court order;

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Both men have been remanded into custody and will make their first appearance in court on January 23rd. Charges are still pending for the other three occupants of the home.