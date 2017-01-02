First Dawson Creek baby a girl

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that the first baby born in Dawson Creek in 2017 is a girl!

Jianne Grace Jibin was born at Dawson Creek & District Hospital on January 1 at 4:00 p.m. local time to mom Anumol Aloysius and dad Jibin Chako of Dawson Creek – weighing in a nine pounds, four ounces (4200 grams).

Jianne is the first child for the couple.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region was delivered at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, at 1:55 a.m. January 1, 2017.

The first baby born in British Columbia was delivered at BC Women’s Hospital at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

Fort St. John is still waiting for it’s first baby of the year.