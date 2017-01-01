First baby born in Northern Health region

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that the first baby born in Northern BC in 2017 is a girl.

Alma Elvira Baerg was born at the University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) in Prince George on January 1 at 1:55 a.m. local time to mom Stephanie and dad Joel weighing in at . 10 lbs, 8 oz (4750 grams).

Alma arrived quickly and safely via waterbirth with midwife Karin Gerlach.

Alma was also welcomed by big brother Atticus, age 4 and sister Evelyn, age 2. The Baerg family lives in China, studying language, and came back to Canada to visit family and for Alma’s birth.

The first baby born in British Columbia was delivered at BC Women’s Hospital at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2016.

We are still waiting to see when the first baby will be born in Northeast B.C. When information is released, another story will be posted.