Fire crews put out vehicle fire on West Bypass Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The West Bypass Road has reopened after being closed for a short time this morning due to a vehicle fire.

Members from both the Fort St. John Fire Department and RCMP detachment were seen headed to the scene of the fire, located in the yard of a business in the 12800 block of the West Bypass Road, just after 8:00 this morning. Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that upon arrival, crews found a small crossover SUV that was fully engulfed in flames. Police had the road closed in both directions while firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze. After the fire was fully extinguished, police reopened the road at 8:30 a.m.

Emergency vehicles blocking traffic on the West Bypass Road because of a vehicle fire. Photo by Chris Newton The West Bypass Road was closed this morning because of a car fire. Photo by Chris Newton Fire crews extinguishing a vehicle fire in the yard of a business in the 12800 block of the West Bypass Road this morning. Photo by Chris Newton

Burrows said that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. He explained that there were no occupants of the vehicle present at the scene, which was seen sitting smouldering next to a number of flat deck trailers. Burrows also said that the vehicle appeared to have sustained moderate damage prior to the fire. A shattered windshield, rear-view mirror and another damaged object were seen strewn on the ground a short distance from the SUV. It’s not clear at this time whether the objects were from the vehicle that caught fire.

Fire investigators will begin their investigation this morning, and Burrows said that more information might be released later today.