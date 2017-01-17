Fire crews extinguish mobile home fire on Swanson Lumber Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A mobile home was destroyed by fire last night on the Swanson Lumber Road last night, despite the best efforts of firefighters.

Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that fire crews received calls about a structure fire from two separate motorists on the 259 Road at 12:22 a.m. this morning at a location with no address. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a modular building that was fully engulfed in flames. Burrows said that the mobile home had had a number of additions built onto it over the years and was most recently being used as a crew house by a Dawson Creek-based company, but that it was unoccupied at the time.

Burrows explained that fire crews were challenged in their fight against the blaze, saying that high winds overnight helped to fan the stubborn flames. Fire crews had the fire extinguished shortly before 3:30 a.m., by which time the building had been completely destroyed.

Burrows says that while extinguishing the fire, crews noted that the main floor of the building collapsed into the basement, leading investigators to believe that the fire had been burning for some time prior to being detected. He added that fire crews will be speaking with the homeowner today, and will also be continuing their investigation at the site of the fire. At this time, there’s no word on what caused the fire.