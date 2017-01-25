February proclaimed as CDC month in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has proclaimed February as CDC month in Fort St. John.

The Child Development Centre Society of Fort St. John has been serving the City and surrounding area since 1973.

With the talent show they plan to host this year, they have a goal of raising $100,000.00 to help with costs of the project Build-A-Fort and to assist with future initiatives. The 43rd annual talent show will be held on March 3 this year at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Along with the request of the proclamation for February, they asked that Mayor Ackerman would be available to introduce the CDC Early Learning Program’s Performance. Mayor Ackerman said although her schedule is not currently open for the time, someone from Council would attend on her behalf and on the behalf of Council.