Environmental Assessment Office issues two new orders for Site C project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office has issued two new enforcement orders for the Site C dam construction project.

According to an article in The Globe and Mail, the EAO has also posted an inspection record that found several issues of non-compliance related to erosion and water management.

One of the new orders dated December 22nd, found that BC Hydro was not complying with two conditions of its provincially issued environmental assessment certificate related to protecting amphibians. The other order, also dated December 22nd, found that Hydro was not meeting a condition that requires water quality in potentially affected wells to be monitored twice a year, for a period of 10 years, from the outset of construction.

In the first order, the EAO says B.C. Hydro recently built an access road – called the Portage Mountain access road – but didn’t conduct surveys or install “amphibian mitigation structures” as required under its certificate. The EAO order requires BC Hydro to come up with a plan to conduct amphibian surveys in the area by February 15th, and determine whether any measures would be required.

In the order related to well monitoring, the EAO says, “No well monitoring as required by Condition 56 was conducted between the commencement of construction in July of 2015 and October of 2016.” The order adds that Hydro provided evidence that it began monitoring wells in October of 2016. The order requires BC Hydro to provide a list of all attempts to notify potential water well owners within one kilometre of the reservoir and a list of all wells being monitored by Jan. 16, 2017.

BC Hydro spokesperson Craig Fitzsimmons said in an e-mail Friday that they are taking steps to comply with both orders.

Story courtesy The Globe and Mail: http://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/british-columbia/site-c-inspections-find-issues-during-hydroelectric-projects-construction/article33465803/?utm_source=Shared+Article+Sent+to+User&utm_medium=E-mail:+Newsletters+/+E-Blasts+/+etc.&utm_campaign=Shared+Web+Article+Links.