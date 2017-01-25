Elks dominate B.C. Long Track Championships

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A large continent of Fort St. John speed skaters were in Dawson Creek last weekend, braving temperatures of minus 15 before windchill to compete at the B.C. Long Track Speed Skating Championships.

The skaters were in action to compete for a spot at the Canadian Long Track Championships in Edmonton next month. Seven skaters from the Elks Club emerged as BC Champions this year. Emma North, Rene Kalkman, Yuna Lovell, Brook Braun, Mathew Mitchell, Nick Guliov, and Josh Telizyn all won gold medals.

Austen MacGregor, Michelle Kalkman, and Amanda Mitchell also made the podium, finishing with silver medals. Sydney Bennie, Hanna North, and Nyman Newlove took home bronze.

The Elks Club also won the competition’s Club Trophy with over 30,000 points, more than double any other club in the province.