Doig River First Nations benefiting from pipeline training and wildlife monitoring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC government has announced that a new skills training project will provide up to 21 members from the Doig River First Nations with skills that will help them land a job with construction of natural gas pipelines in northeast B.C.

So far, 10 participants have completed the pipeline craftsmanship training and wildlife monitoring program and 8 are currently employed with Surerus Pipeline Inc. on the Plateau natural gas pipeline project. The training took place in Fort St. John and was administered by Ready4Work Industry Training Inc.

The wildlife monitoring certificate program will be delivered in the Doig River First Nation community by the University of Northern British Columbia, according to a release sent out by the government.

“Students will acquire relevant wildlife skills and knowledge for potential use in remote mining, forestry, oil and gas, and LNG projects.”

John Rustad, Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation says the training will help those involved succeed.

“This project will provide Doig River First Nation participants with the training needed to work as skilled, certified and safe natural gas pipeline construction workers and wildlife monitors who maintain the safety of crews working in wilderness environments, and keep them aware of the wildlife around them. It’s the kind of training designed to lead to good, well-paying jobs that will benefit Indigenous workers, their families and the Doig River First Nation community.”

Chief Trevor Makadahay, Doig River First Nation says the training is having a positive impact within the community.

“This community-based skills training project is successfully connecting Doig River First Nations members to good jobs in the resource sector and helping to build a better future for all of us. The skills training that is being funded by the B.C. government is providing positive benefits to our members and our community. As more Doig River First Nations members get the qualifications they need for employment and further education, it is having a positive impact for our members and our community.”