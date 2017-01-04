District of Taylor, City of Fort St. John to work on mutual-aid agreement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John sent a 90 day termination notice to the District of Taylor when it comes to the mutual aid agreement.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean that there will not be another agreement. If there was no agreement in place, Fort St. John and Taylor would not provide aid to each other.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser says the City of Fort St. John is only terminating the agreement now because they would like to see a different process put in place.

The District of Taylor received the letter sent to them for information and have instructed staff to open discussions when it comes to a new mutual aid agreement.

The District plans to hold meetings with various fire chiefs and other city officials.