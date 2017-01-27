Details of massive dinosaur trackway find near Hudson’s Hope unveiled at PRRD meeting

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A delegation from the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation and Treaty 8 Tribal Association gave a presentation to the PRRD Board about a massive dinosaur trackway unveiled near Hudson’s Hope last summer.

Dr. Richard McCrea, Dr. Lisa Buckley, and Jim Kincaid made the presentation on the first summer of field work at the Six Peaks Dinosaur Track Site just west of Hudson’s Hope near the Johnson Creek FSR. At the site, which was cleared by previous industrial activity that didn’t uncover the trackway, a team of volunteers has uncovered nearly 1200 dinosaur tracks. The scientists say there are at least 12 different types of dinosaur tracks. Those include several varieties of large, medium, and small sized meat-eating dinosaurs, or theropods. There are tracks of large, medium and small-sized plant-eating dinosaurs, or ornithopods, and at least one type of bird.

In addition, there are two dinosaur track types have not been observed at any other site in the Peace Region, including two lengthy sauropod, or brontosaur trackways. The scientists say that these are currently the northernmost record of this type of dinosaur found in North America, and possibly the world. There is also very large theropod track type with four functional toes that has never been described from anywhere else on Earth. A team of volunteers spent nearly 80 days straight uncovering 750 square metres of the site this past summer. The scientists hope that over the next four summers, they can continue work to expose 3,000 square metres of trackway, which they say should yield over 5,000 tracks.