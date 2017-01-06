Dawson Creek shooting suspect makes first court appearance

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The man suspected of shooting a woman in Dawson Creek early Monday morning made his first court appearance this afternoon.

According to court records, Jordon Lee Hill, who was born in 1989, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and two other firearms-related charges. The court records indicate that Hill was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon at 1:30 for a bail hearing. No word yet on whether bail was granted, or when he is next scheduled to appear in court.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that police are continuing their investigation into Wednesday’s shooting that sent one woman to hospital. Saunderson said in a release that the people involved in the incident are known to each other, and police say that there is no threat to the general public.