Dawson Creek RCMP looking for man wanted on arrest warrants

UPDATE: Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP says that the Dawson Creek RCMP were called out on Wednesday afternoon to the Doe River area north of Rolla to search for Webb, who was not located.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted on multiple warrants.
James Alan Webb is wanted on charges that include:
- Break and enter
- Theft
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000
- Resisting Police
- Numerous driving and firearms offences
Webb is 34 years of age and is described as being:
- 5 foot 9 inches tall
- 170 pounds
- Short black hair
- Hazel coloured eyes
The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking if you see Webb or know of his whereabouts, do not approach or try to apprehend him. If you see him call 911, any RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.