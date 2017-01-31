Dawson Creek RCMP investigate Break, Enter and Theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Police in Dawson Creek are investigating after a break, enter and theft occurred yesterday morning at a local business.

An employee of a neighbouring business told police that a window at Ironheadz was broken and clothes were thrown about. The owner of the store told police the business had been closed and locked since 5:00 pm the night before.

Numerous articles of clothing were stolen according to police. The items included jeans, hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, and dress shirts.

Video surveillance shows that around 3:00 am on January 30th, a silver coloured Jeep Cherokee stop in front of the store and 2 men got out of the vehicle. Both men appeared to enter the business. Police say the same 2 men were seen leaving the store and get back into the Jeep, leaving clothing behind and drive away.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this crime to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at

(250) 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.