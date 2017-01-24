Dawson Creek & District Hospital receives new digital mammography machine

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health and the BC Cancer Agency announced that there is now improved access for mammography screening in Northeast BC with the addition of a new digital mammography machine at Dawson Creek & District Hospital.

The technology cost $1,042,316. The funding helped upgrade IT equipment and also helped renovate the space for the new unit. Funding was provided by the Province of B.C.

“I am pleased to see these funds come to our hospital for upgrades to our mammography equipment,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. “This improved system will help with better early detection and ultimately help save lives.”

The new machine uses direct digital technology to provide screening exams as well as diagnostic breast x-ray exams. This helps deliver better images and cause less discomfort for the patient.

The renovations that were completed provide a relaxing atmosphere for mammography clients including a change area with lockable drawers so patients can keep valuables safe. There is also a dedicated cooling system that helps keep a comfortable temperature in the exam room.