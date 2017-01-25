Dawson Creek and Charlie Lake make finals of Small Business BC Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 2 local companies will be representing northern B.C. in the finals of the Small Business BC Awards.

Northern Legendary Construction from Charlie Lake has been chosen as 1 of the 5 teams in the finals for “Best Apprentice Training”.

Vintage and Restoration Love in Dawson Creek has been chosen as a finalist for the “Premier’s Peoples Choice” award.

Between October 1 and November 30, 2016 there were 699 nominations from 72 communities throughout the province. 32,000 votes were also received.

The top 10 semi-finalists were named back on December 12, 2016 after receiving the most votes. They were then invited to submit a more detailed application. The finalists were chosen from those applications.

Now, they will face a “Dragons Den” style panel of business experts who will then choose the winner in each category. These pitches will be heard in Vancouver from February 6-14 and the winners will be announced during the ceremony in Vancouver on February 23.