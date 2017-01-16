All Dawson Creek area school buses cancelled this morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – All School District 59 schoolbuses serving the Dawson Creek area have been cancelled this morning.

SD 59 confirmed the cancellations at around 5:45 this morning. Transportation Manager Keith Trail says that buses were cancelled due to many of the rural roads in the area being made impassable due to drifting snow.

Trail says road crews have been battling the high winds in attempting to clear the roads all weekend, but that many previously plowed roads are once again covered this morning.

He added that buses serving Chetwynd are on schedule as of 6:10 this morning, and that buses in the Dawson Creek area should be back up and running tomorrow morning if roads are able to be cleared.

There’s no word yet on buses serving the North Peace, but we’ll have an update shortly after the School District 60 bus garage opens at 7:00 a.m.