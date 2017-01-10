Council approves rezoning of land for Anglican church

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has approved the rezoning of a lot to build a new Anglican church on.

The lot has been rezoned from R1 – Single-Detached Housing to Institutional.

Trevor Bolin, City Councillor with the City told Energeticcity.ca that the church will still need to work with City Staff when it comes to development and building permits but rezoning the land was the first step in the process to get a new church built.

At the public meeting that was held by the City last night, church parishioners and representatives expressed to Council why they believe the new church would be beneficial.

There were no public presentations/oppositions at the meeting.