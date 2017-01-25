City to once again offer M.E.N.D program to children and families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City Council meeting on Monday, Council passed a motion to allow the Mayor and Director of Legislative Services to enter into an agreement with British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to offer the M.E.N.D program. M.E.N.D stands for Mind, Exercise, Nutrition, Do It.

The program will be for children aged 5-7 and their families and will be free. It will run from April to June 2017 on Monday evenings at the CDC. The program will run over 10 weeks.

Families will take part in activities close to 2 hours every Monday for the 10 weeks. The activities combine active living (physical exercise), healthy eating and behaviour change.

In previous years, there has been trouble when finding participants to participate. There have been changes made to make it easier to access.

The program will only be once a week to make it less of a commitment for those who would like to participate. Additionally, they are hosting it at the CDC rather than the sport centre due to demographics of participants.