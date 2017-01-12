City of Fort St. John presents draft of 2017 capital budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John presented a draft to City Council yesterday with highlights of the 2017 capital budget.

Capital budget funding comes from the following sources:

Peace River Agreement

Reserves

Long Term Borrowing

Grants

Surplus

Contributions from others

The City says that projects can be budgeted in 1 year or several years depending on the requirements of each specific project.

When it comes to (C1) Roads, Transportation and Sidewalks, the City had 10 projects last year. This year, they expect to undertake 29.

Last year, there were 22 Facilities and Buildings (C2) projects. This year, there is scheduled to be 28.

There were 8 Water and Sewer (C3) projects last year. There is also scheduled to be 8 this year.

Equipment, Vehicles, Machinery and IT (C4) saw 21 projects last year. There will be 17 this year.

The total for the budget this year is around $49 million. This is a 18.16% from last years budget.

C1 MAJOR PROJECTS

C1 of the budget has some big projects when it comes to roads, transportation and sidewalks.

Perhaps one of the biggest projects listed is on 100th street where the City will implement 4 lanes from 110th Avenue to 119th Avenue (Bypass Road). Phase 1 will cost $3,350,000.00 and is scheduled for 2017. Phase 2 is scheduled for 2018 and will cost $2,835,000.00. Phase 3 is scheduled for 2019 with a cost of $3,400,000.00.

Other projects in C1 include repaving of roads, converting gravel roads to asphalt roads as well as upgrading infrastructure.

C2 MAJOR PROJECTS

C2 of the budget looks at facilities and grounds. There are many projects scheduled for C2.

The City is looking at RCMP Upgrades that will cost around $130,000.00.

They are in the process of transferring ownership from the Charlie Lake Boat Launch to the City. The project with other factors has been listed at $270,000.00. Construction is expected to take place in Spring of 2017.

North Peace Arena Bleachers and Heating will also see upgrades. The cost will come in at $245,000.00. This will complete the heating project on the west side of the arena.

Trails will get $750,000.00 in upgrades according to the presentation.

C3 MAJOR PROJECTS

C3 will see water and sewer work completed.

The plan is to have sewage lift station upgrades as well as water main looping and hydrant installations. That will come in at $100,000.00.

C4 MAJOR PROJECTS

C4 will see work done in the area of equipment, vehicles, machinery and IT.

They are looking at replacing Bylaw trucks as well as replacing other aging vehicles that are owned by the City.

There has been $4,153,500.00 allocated for projects in this section of the budget.

C5 MAJOR PROJECTS

C5 looks at capital expenses that are related to one-time projects.

The City has listed many projects under this section. They include:

Public Art Policy

Official Community Plan Review

Sport and Recreation Program Development

Under 17 World Men’s Hockey Challenge

Festival (Frostival) Market

Below is a full copy of the presentation that was given to City Council.