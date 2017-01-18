City of Fort St. John presents City Council with draft of Operating Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John gave City Council a first look at the operating budget for 2017 on Monday.

The City says they strive to keep taxes for citizens low while also expanding services at the same time.

With the budget, they are trying to achieve the following goals:

Plan: Cost effective service delivery

Efficient: Budget preparation

Sufficient: Resources to deliver City services (now and in the future)

Integrity: Earning public trust

Accountability: Meet legislated requirements

When it comes to salaries, wages and benefits of staff, it accounts for 36.79% of total operating expenses. The presentation given to Council says there will be no staff increases in 2017 as per Council’s growth related staffing policy.

The presentation outlined the 2017 Significant Impacts that are set to occur in the next year. They are:

Salary Increase = $1,035,347

Contracted services increase (including RCMP which is $400,000) = $810,417

Utilities rate increase = $65,798

Reduction in small communities grant = <$130,000>

Reduction in gaming revenue = <250,000>

Total Significant Impact = $2,291,562

When it comes to tax rate increases, the City currently has 3 potential tax options on the table. They are as follows:

Option #1 – Increase by 0.72%

Option #2 – Increase by 2.6%

Option #3 – Increase by 4.12%

The City staff have recommended “option 2” which would see a 2.6% tax rate increase.

But Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman and Council didn’t seem keen on any of the 3 options that were given. They have asked City staff to come back with a budget outlining a 0% increase.

Julie Rogers, Communications Coordinator with the City of Fort St. John says that staff are now trying to come up with a budget that would reflect what Council has asked for.

“Everybody is running around, trying to find places where they can cut costs without cutting services. These were 3 scenarios that were presented to Council that do involve increases although the increases are smaller than the cost of living increases.”

Rogers also says that the 2.6% increase that was recommended didn’t have a specific tax category assigned.

“Whether or not it is residential, business or commercial, they could say: ‘We will raise taxes but only by 3% for residences and 10% for businesses’, that is when they get into the ‘You know what, we’ve decided we do need more money and we are going to increase taxes but not for residences and only for the other categories’. That is what they will probably do at the next Council Meeting.”

They also have to go and look at assessments that occurred recently.

“They still have to look at the assessments and look at some of the properties and what is the range because we know that assessments have dropped. For some people, assessments went up, some people had their assessment go down by 30%, so if we leave the tax rate the same, how many people will pay less tax? How many people will actually end up paying more tax? and how significant is that?”

You can view a full copy of the operating budget presentation below.