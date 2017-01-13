City of Fort St. John Christmas Tree Pick Up tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For those of you that haven’t disposed of your Christmas tree just yet, The City of Fort St. John will be picking them up tomorrow.

Residents are asked to put their Christmas Tree by the curb prior to 8:00 a.m. for pick-up. The City is also reminding residents to remove all decorations including tinsel and plastic tree bags.

The City is also asking that residents choosing to participate in this program, to leave their trees on top of any snow banks or ensure that their trees are easily accessible for the organizations collecting them.

There is also a location where you can drop off your tree if that is a more appropriate option, the location is behind the Pomeroy Sport Center on 94 Ave. You can drop them off until January 15th.