Christmas Tree Pick Up postponed for 1 week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the snow coming down hard and the cold temperatures not helping, the City of Fort St. John has decided to postpone the Christmas Tree Pick Up that was scheduled for tomorrow.

The new date will be January 14th.

Residents are still asked to put their Christmas Tree by the curb prior to 8:00 a.m. for pick up on the new pick up date. The City is also reminding residents to remove all decorations including tinsel and plastic tree bags.

The City is also asking that residents choosing to participate in this program, leave their trees on top of any snow banks or ensure that their trees are easily accessed for the organizations collecting them.

You can still drop off your tree to the drop off location if you wish from January 6 to January 15. This years drop off location is behind the Pomeroy Sport Center on 94 Ave.