Charges officially laid against Dawson Creek man after Prince George crime spree

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – A Dawson Creek man has been officially charged with numerous offences after a crime spree which included multiple thefts.

In total, James Alan Webb has been charged with 26 offences by Provincial Crown Counsel related to the incident that happened on January 7th.

He has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (3 counts)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (2 counts)

Fail to stop for Police (2 counts)

Willfully resist or obstruct a Peace Officer (3 counts)

Assaulting a Peace Officer with a weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (4 counts)

Driving while disqualified (5 counts)

Failing to comply with probation (5 counts)

Webb is being held in custody until his next court appearance that is scheduled for tomorrow.