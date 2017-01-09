CEAA satisfied with changes Hydro makes at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is satisfied with the changes B.C. Hydro has made to the Site C dam construction site.

The CEAA had conducted inspections at the Site C project alongside the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office from November 29, 2016 to December 2, 2016.

On the 19th of December, the CEAA issued a notice of intent to BC Hydro which outlined their concerns with sediment and erosion control on the Moberly Bridge, Right Bank Drainage Tunnel and the Right Bank Cofferdam.

The CEAA will not issue an order against the project.

Today CEAA confirms it is satisfied proper erosion and sediment control contingency supplies are in place at #SiteC https://t.co/ijkoFf8lSQ https://t.co/YaRMoHMaGq — jessica mcdonald (@bchydroceo) January 9, 2017

Below is a copy of the letter to B.C. Hydro from the CEAA issued on January 9, 2017.