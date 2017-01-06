CEAA reviewing BC Hydro response to Site C environmental concerns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Association has released a statement saying they are looking at BC Hydro’s response to environmental concerns brought forward by the Agency.

The CEAA had conducted inspections at the Site C project alongside the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office from November 29, 2016 to December 2, 2016.

On the 19th of December, the CEAA issued a notice of intent to BC Hydro which indicated they would issue an order by today.

Hydro had until yesterday to respond to erosion and sediment concerns. They provided the response yesterday to the CEAA, David Conway with BC Hydro also confirmed.

The Agency says they are now currently reviewing the documents that BC Hydro sent and they will post a decision to the public registry.

They also stressed that the Notice of Intent to issue an order on December 19th was not a stop work order and a stop work order was not being “contemplated” at this time.