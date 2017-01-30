Big Chill Music Fest lineups announced

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre has partially announced the lineup and date for the Big Chill Music Fest.

So far, the following artists have been announced:

Scarlet Sway

Lorissa Scriven

Shake Appeal

Folky Strum Strum

The Mechanical Botanicals

The Boreal

Morgan McGowan & Cover Me

This is the Silence

And more!

The show is scheduled to take place on March 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre. General Admission tickets are $25 plus applicable fees.

Musicians and bands will play back to back with acoustic music artists which means no stopping the music for at least 4 hours straight.

“The talent in the region is second to none making the decisions very difficult. We have done our best to create a lineup of artists from different musical genre and with varying levels of experience,” said Spectra’s Judy Kucharuk, Special Events Manager, “This is their opportunity to invite fans, friends and family to come and see them at their very best!”

The Big Chill was created in partnership with Sound in Town.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre.