Big Bam Ski Hill could possibly open for the season Sunday

TAYLOR, B.C. – After not opening for an entire season due to last winter’s near-record El Nino, the Big Bam Ski Hill could be opening for the season as early as this weekend.

Ski Hill president Jody Mather says that he and other ski hill personnel will be going to check on the state of the hill, including its snow pack on Saturday morning. Mather says that after checking on the snow base, as well as the hill’s recently acquired snowmaking equipment, operators will post on social media whether or not they will be opening this weekend.

Mather says that if measurements on the hill turn out positive tomorrow, the ski hill will be open starting Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.