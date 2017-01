TAYLOR, B.C. – Big Bam Ski Hill will open Sunday for the first day in the 2016/2017 season.

The club made the announcement late Saturday that the hill was ready and would be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today (January 15, 2017). Lift tickets will cost only $10 and rentals are only $10.

The club is also offering a contest for anyone who comes to the hill to ski or snowboard will be entered to win passes at the North Peace Leisure Pool.