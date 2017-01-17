BC Hydro releases Site C November employment statistics

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The employment statistics for the Site C dam during the month of November were released by BC Hydro today.

Overall, there were 72 fewer people were employed by the project that month, compared to the month of October. Of the 1,796 total workers, there were 1,382 contractors working in both the construction and non-construction aspects of building the 1,100 megawatt dam. 1,136, or 82 percent were residents of B.C., while 648 workers hailed from the Peace River Regional District. Compared to the previous month, there were 65 fewer PRRD residents employed by Site C, and 100 fewer B.C. residents. Overall, the number of contractors onsite dropped by 84, while there were also an additional 120 workers employed by subcontractors on the project that weren’t included in the total of 1,382.

One area where the project’s employment numbers did increase was in the number of Engineers and Project Team members. Those numbers include consultants, BC Hydro Construction Management and other offsite Site C project staff, and rose from 402 to 414 between October and November.

BC Hydro also recently released a video montage of the construction site taken with an aerial drone camera on their YouTube channel: