BC Hydro and Hudson’s Hope reach Partnering Relationship Agreement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – BC Hydro as well as The District of Hudson’s Hope have announced that they have come to a Partnering Relationship Agreement.

“The Agreement formalizes the long-term relationship between BC Hydro and the District of Hudson’s Hope to support a sustainable and thriving community and is the culmination of extensive discussions between the District and BC Hydro. A cornerstone of the new relationship is the establishment of a new Community Engagement committee, ensuring a forum for transparent communications and issues resolution, recognizing that a sustainable, healthy community is of benefit to all.”

BC Hydro says they have made numerous commitments to the community, including:

Work together with the District and fund the revitalisation of a residential sub-division that will provide additional serviced lots, supporting long term housing options for the community and BC Hydro’s local employee attraction and retention efforts

Build and maintain a demonstration home in the revitalized neighbourhood, and make it available to a local doctor or other essential community services professionals

Build and operate a permanent boat launch, including a seasonal dock and day use area, at the base of DA Thomas Road

They are also providing approximately $1 million in funding to the District. It includes the following:

A one-time donation of $268,000 to the District to establish a Community Trust Fund to support community facilities and infrastructure

A one-time payment of $442,000 in recognition of District lands affected by the Site C project

$150,000 for enhancement of Alwin Holland Park or other community shoreline recreation areas

A contribution of $80,000 to support the District in making updates to its community plans to reflect the construction and operation of the Site C project

Provide a one-time contribution of $20,000 to support District emergency rescue services

Dave Heiberg, Councillor, District of Hudson’s Hope says the partnership is a great step forward.

“This Agreement provides the foundation for a sustainable and thriving community that supports individuals and families with quality community services and infrastructure, a variety of recreational opportunities and support for local service providers.”

Mark Poweska, Senior Vice-President, Training, Development & Generation, BC Hydro goes on to say that Hundson’s Hope and is a very important community to them.

“Hudson’s Hope is important to BC Hydro and our employees. For over 50 years, Hudson’s Hope has provided a welcoming community and home for our employees and their families, including my own, as they support our operations in the Peace Region. We are pleased to support the revitalisation of a new subdivision within the District of Hudson’s Hope which will be home to many families in the future.”