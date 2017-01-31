BC Hydro donates $45,000 to non-profits in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro announced today that they have given $45,000 in grants through the Generate Oppurtunities (GO) Fund to non-profits in the Peace Region.

This is the first time that grants have been awarded from the funding. The funding originally was created back in September of 2016 and was established at $800,000.

The recipients that were announced today include:

$10,000 to the Palliative Care Society to help expand palliative care support

$10,000 to the Child Development Centre Society to the Families Connect Program

$10,000 to the Peace Arts Gallery for the Let’s Art Program

$10,000 to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society which will support infant and toddler food security

$5,000 to support the Fort St. John Public Library Association’s Literacy in Computer Knowledge program

“Non-profit organizations like these play a critical role in providing important programs and services to the Peace Region,” said Jessica McDonald, President and CEO, BC Hydro. “We are really pleased to have the opportunity to provide support through our Generate Opportunities Fund.”

The GO Fund is administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust on BC Hydro’s behalf. The funds will be distributed over an 8-year period. Applications for funding are accepted on an on-going basis and money is given out on a quarterly basis.

The funds are targeted at helping non-profits in the communities of Hudson’s Hope, Fort St. John, Chetwynd, as well as residents in Areas B, C, and E in the Peace River Regional District. The funding was a condition that came with Site C’s environmental approval.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says she is thrilled to see funding helping the community.

“Fort St. John has a strong non-profit community, which provides a wide variety of services to the Peace Region. I am thrilled to see the GO Fund support Fort St. John-based initiatives focused on children, families and those in need.”