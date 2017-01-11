BC Coroners Service confirms death of 2-year-old Chetwynd child

CHETWYND, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service has confirmed a 2-year-old Chetwynd child died on January 7th.

According to the statement, a 2-year-old child was admitted to hospital in Chetwynd in the early hours of the 7th and transferred to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver and died later that evening.

The Coroners Service says they are in the early stages of the investigation and that all indications are of “death due to a disease process”. If the coroner determines that the death was due to a natural disease process, the Coroner will contact the personal physician of the deceased to obtain information on medical history.

Northern Health has been advised. The public will be notified if there is any risk to public health or safety.