Bantam Flyers win back-to-back games against Sherwood Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers got a pair of wins this past weekend, one week after a special trip to Vancouver.

The Bantam Flyers were in Vancouver the other weekend to participate in BC Coaches’ Day, after Fort St. John Minor Hockey was named BC Hockey’s Association of the Year. The Flyers, as well as a Peewee team from Delta skated with some of the top coaches in BC at Rogers Arena on January 13th and 14th. The team also got an opportunity to visit the Canucks’ dressing room and attend the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils that Sunday.

The Flyers returned home a pair of games against the Sherwood Park Sabres this past weekend. On Saturday, the Flyers scored four powerplay goals and added another four on Sunday, winning both games by the score of 5-3, and 5-0 respectively. On Sunday the team also saw goals from all three lines and Dakota Olson got the shutout, for his first of the year.

The Flyers next play a pair of road games against Strathcona and Sturgeon on the 28th and 29th of this month.