Bantam Flyers drop two on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers are back in town after a road trip to the Edmonton area this past weekend.

The Flyers took to the ice against the Strathcona Warriors on Saturday, and the Sturgeon Sting on Sunday.

The Warriors were the ones to open the scoring on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead before Justin Brownlee put the Flyers on the board with 5:20 left in the period, assisted by Owen Floriant and Nathan Brownlee. In the second period, the Warriors lived up to their name, scoring four straight unanswered goals in eleven minutes. The Warriors added another two goals in the third, before the Flyers were able to get another tally. Devan Minard made it 8-2 on a pass from Noah Lang and Duncan Ross with 4:15 left in the third period. Lang would bang home a goal of his own with just three second left, assisted by Ross. Ultimately, the Flyers fell 8-3.

On Sunday, the Flyers things were a bit closer against the Sturgeon Sting. Though the Flyers trailed 1-0 after the first period, the team came alive in the second. Devan Minard tied things up less than four minutes into the second, assisted by Wyatt Millner. Noah Lang gave the Flyers the lead with a power play goal, assisted by Nathan Brownlee and John Herrington. A minute and a half later it was 3-1 Flyers after Herrington notched another power play goal, assisted by Kurtis Lee and Nathan Brownlee. Sadly, the Sting stung back in the third, scoring a trio of goals in the last ten minutes to win 4-3.

The Bantam Flyers are back on home ice this weekend, when they host the Leduc Roughnecks on Saturday and Sunday.