Baldonnel native making strides with McGill University Martlets

MONTREAL, Q.C. – Baldonnel native Cassidy Bell is having an impressive first year of university at renowned McGill after her first semester, especially with the school’s varsity hockey team.

Bell has travelled over 5,000 kilometres on her journey to playing top-level university women’s hockey. In her freshman season with the Martlets, the 5-foot-7 defenseman has dressed in eleven of twelve regular season games so far this season, helping the Martlets to first place in the RSEQ Conference of the CIS.

“It’s been amazing,” said Bell of her first few months with McGill. “It’s been a challenge [and] will always be a challenge, and that’s what I love most about it.”

Bell began her hockey career in Fort St. John, before leaving to play major midget in Prince George in Grade 10. “That’s where the coaches saw me, and I chose McGill because of the school’s status and the challenge it would present.” Following that, she spent two seasons with the JWHL’s Pacific Steelers before committing to McGill’s hockey program. Bell also skated with Team BC at the 2015 Women’s U-18 National Championship.

In addition to Bell, Vancouver native Zoe Todd, New Westminster native Olivia Ramos and Tsawwassen native Nicole Howlett are also representing our province on the Martlets’ roster this season.

Story courtesy Canadian University Sports Network: http://www.cusn.ca/bell-enjoying-debut-with-martlets/