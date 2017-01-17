Balderston wins Peace Curling Tour Competitive Division Championship

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Pomeroy Inn and Suites Peace Curling Tour Championship wrapped up at the Sexsmith Curling Club on Sunday.

In the Competitive division, the rink of Kurt Balderston from Grande Prairie defeated Warren Cross from Edmonton 6-4 in the final. It was Balderston’s 6th tour championship.

In the Challenge division, Delia DeJong defeated Serge Martin 6-5 after eleven ends to take home the Challenge division trophy.

In the Junior division, Micyla Radke’s rink defeated the Adam Eisenheimer-skipped Lyons Production team by the score of 8-3.