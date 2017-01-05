B.C. government provides $50 million to hire additional teachers

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government announced today that they have reached an agreement with the BCTF to make $50 million immediately available for school districts to hire teachers and also support students.

Education Minister Mike Bernier said the funding is for the 2016-17 school year and is equivalent to compensation for around 1,100 teachers. The actual number of teachers hired will be determined by districts, local unions, and the hiring process according to the government release.

A MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) was signed this week between the BCTF and the Province. It is expected that the funding will go towards new classroom teachers as well as hiring additional speciality teachers.

Negotiations continue on the restored collective agreement provisions and those talks are ongoing.

“The parties continue to meet and jointly review the old contract language as well as current district-level information on classrooms and composition. These negotiations will determine how to modernize the language so it reflects changes to classrooms that have taken place over the past 15 years.”