Avalanche warning issued for Northern Rockies

REVELSTOKE, B.C. – Avalanche Canada has issued an avalanche warning for the Northern Rocky Mountains today.

According to avalanche forecasters in Revelstoke, the avalanche danger has greatly increased across the province in recent days. Avalanche danger is expected to rise in response to warm temperatures, despite only light forecast snow amounts.

Forecasters say that the snowpack is consistently shallow and weak across the region. In sheltered areas, the snowpack is largely unsupportive, consisting of sugary facets and large granular depth hoar near the base. While snowmobiling, it’s common to sink all the way to the ground when you get off your machine. In wind affected areas, hard slabs sit on top of the weak snow underneath, while the snow is completely wind stripped in other areas. You may transition from one condition to another very rapidly.

Towards the end of this week, rapidly warming temperatures combined with light snow amounts are expected to elevate the avalanche danger. In the Cariboo Mountains just south of the Fraser River valley, the avalanche risk at all elevations is considerable, and is forecast to increase to high by Wednesday.