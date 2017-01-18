Another power outage strikes Fort St. John

UPDATE – Power was restored shortly after 7:15 pm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is investigating another power outage that has hit the Fort St. John area.

1338 customers are currently without power according to the BC Hydro outage list.

The outage happened at around 5:13 pm this afternoon.

The outage is in the following areas according to BC Hydro: North of JOHNSON RD 232 RD, East of OLD FORT LP

There is no estimated time of when power will be turned back on. To view BC Hydro’s outage list, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-1602964060