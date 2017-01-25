AltaGas buying U.S. power and utility company WGL Holdings Inc. for C$8.4 billion

CALGARY, AB – In an article posted by the Financial Post, AltaGas is buying WGL Holdings Inc. for a total of C$8.4 billion.

AltaGas, which is based in Calgary says that this will position them to be a leading diversified energy infrastructure firm within North America.

As part of the deal, shareholders from WGL would receive close to $83 U.S. per share in cash.

AltaGas says the $8.4 billion price tag includes the assumption of around C$2.4 billion in debt.

“We look forward to welcoming WGL employees and customers to AltaGas,” said David Harris, President and CEO of AltaGas. “This acquisition provides us with a robust, complementary set of energy businesses that greatly increase our scale and diversity. Our first priority in making this successful is to continue serving WGL’s customers and communities with safe, reliable and affordable service and maintaining the strong relationships WGL has built with regulators.”

Original article: http://business.financialpost.com/news/energy/altagas-ltd-to-buy-u-s-power-company-wgl-holdings-in-8-4-billion-takeover