Alaska Highway closed between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John

UPDATE: As of 10:40 am, Highway 97 is now open in both directions.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John due to multiple vehicle collisions.

According to Drivebc.ca, Highway 97 is closed 23km north of Dawson Creek. Eyewitnesses state the Highway is closed from south of Farmington to Mason Road.

There is a detour in place using the Miller Road.

The next update on the status of the highway will be issued at 11 a.m. our time.

If you have any further information about what’s happening, email news@moosefm.ca

CORRECTION – #BCHwy 97 CLOSED 23 km north of junction with Hwy2. Local detour availablehttps://t.co/BNlxwn2E3Z — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) January 15, 2017