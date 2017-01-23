Accident closes Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John

UPDATE: YRB North Peace just sent out a tweet, saying that the highway is estimated to reopen by 10:30 a.m.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED 17km North of #FortStJohn due to collision. Assessment in progress. Check @DriveBC for updates. — YRB North Peace Ltd (@YRBNorthPeace) January 23, 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A motor vehicle accident has closed the Alaska Highway North of Fort St. John in both directions this morning.

Initial reports of an accident at Mile 58 of the Alaska Highway came in to Energeticcity.ca shortly before 9:00 a.m. YRB North Peace confirmed the road closure in a tweet at 9:20 a.m, saying that the road was closed in both directions 17 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

According to witnesses, there are multiple vehicles involved in the collision, which is said to have occurred just past the 283 Road, and that emergency crews are at the scene.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open again. If you have any information to share about the collision, email news@moosefm.ca

Updates will be posted here, as details are released.