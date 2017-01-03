Accident on Alaska Highway in Fort St. John

UPDATE: Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that that after talking with investigators, the collision involved a pickup truck and a car. He said that it appears as though the pickup truck was headed southbound on the Alaska Highway and was making left turn. The driver of the pickup truck failed to yield to oncoming traffic and t-boned a car that was headed northbound on the highway. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Crews are currently on scene of an accident on the Alaska Highway near 92A Street in Fort St. John.

It appears that 2 vehicles were involved in a collision. One car has been moved to the side but one remains on the highway itself.

Expect delays as traffic is being disrupted.

This is a developing story and we will have more updates as the information becomes available.